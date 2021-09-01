Staunton Christmas Parade makes return for 2021

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Downtown Development Association (SDDA) has announced that plans are currently underway for the return of the Staunton Christmas Parade in downtown Staunton in 2021.

“The Staunton Christmas Parade has been a holiday tradition for decades,” said Greg A. Beam, SDDA Executive Director. “Even though our community had to step back from gatherings and events in 2020, it remains our hope that family and friends will be able to safely join us for ‘A Welcome Home Christmas’ when the parade is scheduled to return to downtown Staunton, Monday, November 29 at 7:00PM!”

The SDDA Promotions Committee has selected “A Welcome Home Christmas” as the theme for the 2021 Staunton Christmas Parade.

The Staunton Christmas Parade is organized by the SDDA with support from the Staunton Kiwanis Club. As marshals of the parade, the Staunton Kiwanis Club members coordinate the pre-parade line-up, as well as assist with keeping the parade moving and on-schedule.

The parade will begin at the corner of Augusta and Frederick streets in downtown Staunton. The inclement weather date for the Staunton Christmas parade has been set for Monday, December 6, 2021.

“One of SDDA’s goals is to continue to create moments and opportunities for our community to celebrate the holidays in downtown Staunton. There is, of course, a constant uncertainty of how we will be able to gather in the coming weeks and months, due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” Beam said. “We believe that it’s important at this time to continue to move forward with planning, hoping for the best, with a complete understanding that if we have to shift or change the parade plans at a later date, we will, for the safety and well-being for our community.”

Those interested in participating in the parade may complete their application and payments online here, or in person 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday at the SDDA offices located at 1 East Beverley Street, 2nd Floor, Staunton, VA.

Completed applications and payments must be received and/or postmarked by October 15, 2021.

For additional information or details on becoming a 2021 Staunton Christmas Parade Sponsor, call (540) 332-3867 or info@stauntondowntown.org.

