Valley man hopes to beat state record of largest pumpkin

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Luke Hewitt from Scottland Farm in West Augusta got into the businesses of growing giant pumpkins about 20 years ago.

Since then, he has tried to grow a bigger pumpkin every year.

He joined a Facebook group of other pumpkin growers and was given seeds from a ‘Cleveland Giant’ named Sugar.

What started as a small seed has now become an estimated 1,050-pound pumpkin named Sugar Momma.

“Everybody is always excited to see Sugar Momma. Like I said, my friends are texting like ‘how’s she doing’ and this and that. It’s more than just a pumpkin. It’s part of the family really,” Hewitt said.

Hewitt spends almost three hours a day caring for Sugar Momma who takes in about 100 gallons of water daily.

“It’s a lot more than just putting a seed in the ground,” Hewitt said. “She’s still gaining 16 pounds a night, 50 pounds in 3 days and we’re hoping to get another couple hundred pounds out of her. She’s on a secondary vine when she should be on the main, and I’m thinking if she was on the main she’d be well over 2,000 pounds.”

Hewitt said the summer brought some challenges from bugs to drought conditions, but said he is proud of how much the pumpkin has grown.

The next stop is the state fair to get Sugar Momma’s weight, but Hewitt said all eyes are on next year’s pumpkin which he hopes will take the state record.

“They say this area is pinpointed in the future to produce the next world record. So, maybe if we work on the state record maybe we’ll go to the world record,” Hewitt said.

