Virginia gubernatorial candidates face off at candidate forum

McLean, Va. (Gray DC) - Virginia business leaders, policymakers and politicians gathered in McLean to hear directly from the candidates running for statewide office this year.

“I got more energy than the day I was born!” said Democrat Terry McAuliffe.

Terry McAuliffe said if voters elect him to a second term, he would continue expanding health care coverage, improving roads and highways, and protecting rights for LGBT Virginians and abortion access for women.

“We do this because we’re open and welcoming,” McAuliffe said.

Central to McAuliffe’s campaign is economic recovery amid the COVID-19 pandemic. McAuliffe said he strongly supports mandatory vaccinations for school employees, hospital workers and private employers.

”I just rattled off here what’s happened in Florida, Texas, Mississippi and Alabama. Their school districts are closing, children, thousands, are under quarantine today. I don’t want that in Virginia,” McAuliffe said.

McAuliffe’s main challenger is Republican Glenn Youngkin. The Washington News Bureau’s Alana Austin also had the opportunity to speak with him after the event to ask about his stances on COVID-19 and abortion.

Youngkin said he’s pro-life, but he wouldn’t say whether he supports Texas’ new law blocking abortion after a heartbeat is detected. Instead, his focus is on issues like the economy and cutting taxes, promoting public safety and supporting members of the military.

“I so look forward to bringing people together, together and marching forward with an agenda that in fact puts Virginia where she can be and must be as the best state in America to live and work,” said Youngkin.

When it comes to combating COVID-19, he said he strongly supports the vaccines but believes it should be a personal choice.

”We actually have to allow employers to make that decision and guess what if those employers that in fact their employees don’t like, their employees are going to go someplace else,” Youngkin said.

Early voting kicks off this month. A new Trafalgar Group poll puts McAuliffe ahead by just one percentage point, which is within the margin of error. A recent Monmouth poll shows McAuliffe ahead by five.

