Cinderella Project of the Shenandoah Valley holds open house at Valley Mall

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The nonprofit the Cinderella Project of the Shenandoah Valley recently made a move to the Valley Mall in Harrisonburg.

Wednesday night the group held an open house for the community.

Rhonda Howdyshell is the founder of the Cinderella Project of the Shenandoah Valley and said the vision for the store is to create “Cinderella moments” for local youth.

The store offers prom and homecoming attire from dresses to tuxes to those who would not be able to afford it otherwise.

Howdyshell said with a new grant from the Virginia Department of Social Services, donors can get tax credits on large donations.

With the new move, they are also looking for volunteers.

“We get to be Cinderella fairy godmothers. It’s a wonderful experience. When we help someone else, you know we say you’re blessed to be a blessing. This is where you get that feeling,” Howdyshell said. “The volunteers who are helping here will be able to experience not only Cinderella moments, but what it feels like to be a fairy godmother.”

The Cinderella Project is having a homecoming dress sale right now and all sales will go toward collections for their prom selection.

The store is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. this month.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.