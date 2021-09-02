Advertisement

CSHD moving all vaccines scheduling to VASE+ platform

Anyone scheduling an appointment at a clinic on or after September 6 will be required to use the new VASE+ platform.(WHSV)
By Caitlin Piemme
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Central Shenandoah Health District has announced that effective September 6, 2021, they will move all online vaccine scheduling from PrepMod to VASE+.

Anyone scheduling an appointment at a clinic on or after September 6 will be required to use the new VASE+ platform. CSHD asks that you visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov to view CSHD COVID-19 vaccine clinic opportunities and schedule an appointment.

CSHD says if you previously scheduled an appointment using PrepMod for a clinic after September 6, your appointment will automatically migrate to the new system, and you do not need to do anything else at this time. Walk-ins are still accepted at CSHD COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

“We are looking forward to providing our community with a user-friendly, intuitive platform to schedule COVID-19 vaccinations,” said Dr. Laura Kornegay, M.D., director, Central Shenandoah Health District. “COVID-19 cases continue to rise throughout CSHD, and we know vaccination is the most effective tool in preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death. It is imperative our vaccine scheduling platform is accessible and easy to use for everyone in our community.”

CSHD encourages all eligible persons to get their COVID-19 vaccine if they haven’t already done so. To find a vaccination site near you, please visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or vaccinefinder.org.

If you have any problems scheduling your COVID-19 vaccine appointment, please call your local health department or visit cshdinfo@vdh.virginia.gov.

Learn more about the vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website.

