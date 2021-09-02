Digital Extra: H.S. Football Three Games to Watch - Week 2

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Breaking down three games to watch during Week 2 of the High School Football Season.

Three Games to Watch: Week 2

Full Week 1 Schedule

Luray at Buffalo Gap- WHSV EndZone Game of the Week

Broadway at Strasburg

Brookville at Turner Ashby

John Handley at Harrisonburg

Monticello at Wilson Memorial

Stuarts Draft at Waynesboro

Covington at Staunton

Parry McCluer at Riverheads

Fort Defiance at Liberty (Bedford)

Spotswood at William Monroe

Central at Madison County

Page County at Nelson County

East Hardy at Clay-Battelle

Moorefield at Pocahontas County

