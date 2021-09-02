Digital Extra: H.S. Football Three Games to Watch - Week 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Breaking down three games to watch during Week 2 of the High School Football Season.
Full Week 1 Schedule
Luray at Buffalo Gap- WHSV EndZone Game of the Week
Broadway at Strasburg
Brookville at Turner Ashby
John Handley at Harrisonburg
Monticello at Wilson Memorial
Stuarts Draft at Waynesboro
Covington at Staunton
Parry McCluer at Riverheads
Fort Defiance at Liberty (Bedford)
Spotswood at William Monroe
Central at Madison County
Page County at Nelson County
East Hardy at Clay-Battelle
Moorefield at Pocahontas County
