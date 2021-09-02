Advertisement

Digital Extra: H.S. Football Three Games to Watch - Week 2

By TJ Eck
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Breaking down three games to watch during Week 2 of the High School Football Season.

Three Games to Watch: Week 2

Luray (1-0) at Buffalo Gap (1-0) - WHSV EndZone Game of the Week

Broadway (1-0) at Strasburg (1-0)

Brookville (1-0) at Turner Ashby (1-0)

Full Week 1 Schedule

Luray at Buffalo Gap- WHSV EndZone Game of the Week

Broadway at Strasburg

Brookville at Turner Ashby

John Handley at Harrisonburg

Monticello at Wilson Memorial

Stuarts Draft at Waynesboro

Covington at Staunton

Parry McCluer at Riverheads

Fort Defiance at Liberty (Bedford)

Spotswood at William Monroe

Central at Madison County

Page County at Nelson County

East Hardy at Clay-Battelle

Moorefield at Pocahontas County

