Harrisonburg downtown businesses prepare for busy weekend

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s a big weekend for downtown Harrisonburg as businesses prepare to make up a year of canceled celebrations and add a new tradition to the Friendly City.

With JMU graduation, the start of the JMU football season, Labor Day weekend, and HDR’s Best.Weekend.Ever event businesses in downtown Harrisonburg are expecting their seats to be filled this weekend.

“I’m excited for every weekend but especially when there’s a crowd of people we’re extra excited,” Tommy Branch, with Branch’s Soft Serve Ice Cream, said.

It’s a weekend filled with something for almost everyone to do, and shops and restaurants are ready to capitalize after a year of missed celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We missed out on a lot during the past year well year and a half and so yeah it is good to have some normalcy,” Aaron Ludwig, with Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint, said.

Ludwig says he’s excited to welcome the new faces of JMU families who may be stopping into town for the first time for the Class of 2020 graduation ceremony on Friday.

Mikey Reisenberg, the owner of Mashita, says it’s going to be an exciting first of its kind weekend and he’s calling all of his employees in.

“We got all hands on deck the best we can so that we can not only have the restaurant open,” Reisenberg said. “But we’re also sending the food truck over to the Asbury Church so we can be a part of the activity location over there.”

HDR’s free community festival will be going on Saturday, Sept. 4 from noon to 8:30 p.m. with live music, games, sip and strolls, and fun for the whole family.

