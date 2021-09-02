Harrisonburg police and fire officials respond to crash

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department and Harrisonburg Fire Department responded to a serious motor vehicle collision at the 1600 block of Smithland Road in Harrisonburg.

Harrisonburg Police Chief Warner confirms it was a head-on collision. She says a 70-year-old woman and 26-year-old man were involved in the crash and were flown from the scene to the hospital.

HFD wrote in a tweet that the road is completely closed and will be for an extended period of time. They are asking drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. WHSV is at the scene and will have more information later on.

