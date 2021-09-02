Advertisement

Harrisonburg residents still cleaning up after Wednesday’s flooding

High water sign off of Madison Street.
High water sign off of Madison Street.(WHSV)
By John Hood
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The cleanup continued in neighborhoods on Jefferson St. in Harrisonburg Thursday morning, after Wednesday’s rainfall from Hurricane Ida.

While a majority of the flooding was gone Thursday afternoon, there was still standing water in backyards and Blacks Run was roaring from the extra rain.

Ronnie James lives on Madison St. and says this happens a lot, but this time the water got inside of his room, damaging electronics and his carpet.

“I wish the city would do something, help us out with places like this because like I said we’re basically in the gutter of the city,” James said.

As of Wednesday night, the residents of the two homes evacuated on Jefferson St. due to the flooding returned to their residencies.

The City of Harrisonburg has asked residents in the past if they have drainage issues to participate in the city’s drainage improvement project.

New drainage system projects, improvements to existing drainage systems, improvement of outlets and projects to impound, reroute, or divert drainage system waters may be requested through this program.

The city says the program has an application process and unfortunately there has not been much interest in the past by city homeowners.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VSP continues to investigate the crash.
Community rallies behind brothers killed in fatal crash
Hurricane Ida tracks through the Mid-Atlantic
Ida remnants moving out of our area
Luke Hewitt with his pumpkin Sugar Momma
Valley man hopes to beat state record of largest pumpkin
Doolan is known to have contacts throughout Virginia, but his home is in Shenandoah County.
Shenandoah Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for wanted man
Flooding in Timberville
Summary of the remnants of Ida through our area & rainfall numbers

Latest News

A broken tree at Natural Chimneys Park
Local campground faces cleanup heading into Labor Day Weekend
The tornado is at least EF-3 strength
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in the Northeast Wednesday
The tornado is at least EF-3 strength
Significant tornado touches down in New Jersey
Harrisonburg Police Chief Warner confirms it was a head-on collision.
Harrisonburg police and fire officials respond to crash