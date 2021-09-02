Harrisonburg residents still cleaning up after Wednesday’s flooding

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The cleanup continued in neighborhoods on Jefferson St. in Harrisonburg Thursday morning, after Wednesday’s rainfall from Hurricane Ida.

While a majority of the flooding was gone Thursday afternoon, there was still standing water in backyards and Blacks Run was roaring from the extra rain.

Ronnie James lives on Madison St. and says this happens a lot, but this time the water got inside of his room, damaging electronics and his carpet.

“I wish the city would do something, help us out with places like this because like I said we’re basically in the gutter of the city,” James said.

As of Wednesday night, the residents of the two homes evacuated on Jefferson St. due to the flooding returned to their residencies.

The City of Harrisonburg has asked residents in the past if they have drainage issues to participate in the city’s drainage improvement project.

New drainage system projects, improvements to existing drainage systems, improvement of outlets and projects to impound, reroute, or divert drainage system waters may be requested through this program.

The city says the program has an application process and unfortunately there has not been much interest in the past by city homeowners.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.