Ida delivers flooding and tornadoes in the Northeast

After Ida continued to march to the northeast Wednesday, more devastation and flooding concerns arose.

Residents in Cambria County, Pennsylvania are able to go home Wednesday night after evacuations earlier. Officials were worried about flooding from overflowing water at the Wilmore Dam on Wednesday.

Out of precaution, residents who were downstream of the dam were given emergency orders to quickly evacuate to higher ground. Fortunately, it was determined later Wednesday by officials that the dam did not fail and the water level dropped enough for people to safely return to their homes. Officials said there is still a lot of cleanup to be done.

Meanwhile in Maryland, significant damage was done by a tornado that hit a neighborhood in Annapolis Wednesday afternoon.

Extensive damage occurred to multiple homes but according to the Annapolis Fire Department, no injuries have been reported. The only concern is an active gas leak in the area that the fire and police department are assessing.

Wednesday evening, a massive tornado passed through Mullica Hill, New Jersey which is just south of Philadelphia. The tornado destroyed nine homes.

Stay tuned, we will have more details Thursday.

