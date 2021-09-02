Advertisement

JMU Football Opponent Report: Morehead State

The James Madison football team is preparing to host Morehead State in week one of the 2021...
The James Madison football team is preparing to host Morehead State in week one of the 2021 season.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team is preparing to host Morehead State in week one of the 2021 season.

JMU Football Opponent Report - Morehead State

2021 Spring Record: 4-3 Overall (4-2 Pioneer Football League)

Head Coach: Rob Tenyer (9th season - 34-53 Overall)

Player to Watch: Vaughn Taylor Jr. (Defensive End): All-PFL First-Team performer, 32 tackles, seven TFL, 3.5 sacks in 2021 spring season

Last Meeting: JMU won, 52-0, in opening game of 2021 spring season (JMU leads all-time series, 8-2)

-Morehead State won four of last five games to end 2021 spring season

-Morehead State has 26 seniors or graduate students on the roster, the most in program history

