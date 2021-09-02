HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team is preparing to host Morehead State in week one of the 2021 season.

JMU Football Opponent Report - Morehead State

2021 Spring Record: 4-3 Overall (4-2 Pioneer Football League)

Head Coach: Rob Tenyer (9th season - 34-53 Overall)

Player to Watch: Vaughn Taylor Jr. (Defensive End): All-PFL First-Team performer, 32 tackles, seven TFL, 3.5 sacks in 2021 spring season

Last Meeting: JMU won, 52-0, in opening game of 2021 spring season (JMU leads all-time series, 8-2)

-Morehead State won four of last five games to end 2021 spring season

-Morehead State has 26 seniors or graduate students on the roster, the most in program history

