At least 9 tornadoes touched down in the Northeast Wednesday

As the remnants of Ida headed to the northeast on Wednesday, major flooding occurred in many areas along with several tornadoes touching down.

At least nine tornadoes have been confirmed touching down in Maryland, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. Four tornadoes in Maryland, three in New Jersey, and two in Pennsylvania. Some of those tornadoes that touched down caused significant damage.

One of those tornadoes touched down south of Philadelphia in southern New Jersey. The National Weather Service has not confirmed the strength of the tornado but it will be at least EF-3 strength with winds at least 136 mph.

[12:00 PM] While we continue to survey the storm damage, we take a moment to show what was seen on radar regarding the Mullica Hill, NJ tornado. This was a very impressive tornado that lofted debris thousands of feet into the air. These three images step through the data. #njwx pic.twitter.com/0rnyChZXjA — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) September 2, 2021

“I, I heard the train sound, and, when I stepped in the house, I looked out, and I saw my furniture just whoosh. My backyard furniture just wet, and then we just went down the basement, and then it just went through the back of my house,” said Danielle Brenza, one tornado survivor.

“Yeah, everything, um, it started, it was all quiet. And then all of a sudden you heard like the train sound, and it just completely like it just, it just got black like instantly and everything just boom. And you could hear like -- the lights were flickering. Everything had just completely wiped,” said Ava Brenza, another tornado survivor.

Another tornado hit a neighborhood in Annapolis, Maryland. The tornado ripped off roofs and caused serious damage to buildings. One person caught the tornado on camera and flying debris can be seen. This tornado is still under review for how strong the tornado will be rated.

More video of the Annapolis tornado, from @MatthewCappucci https://t.co/xEaTpF553T — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) September 1, 2021

An EF-2 tornado was confirmed in the northern suburbs of Philadelphia with maximum winds of 130 mph. The tornado struck the Fort Washington area. More details will be released by the National Weather Service later Thursday evening.

[2:25 PM] Storm damage survey team has confirmed an EF-2 tornado in Fort Washington/Upper Dublin Twp to Horsham Twp, PA (Montgomery County). This occurred yesterday, 9/1. Estimated peak winds up to 130 mph. More details this evening or Friday. #pawx — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) September 2, 2021

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.