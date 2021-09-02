Local campground faces cleanup heading into Labor Day Weekend

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - This week’s storms throughout the Valley left Natural Chimneys Park with a long chore list before Labor Day Weekend.

A broken tree at Natural Chimneys Park (WHSV)

Park coordinator Kelly Rourke says Monday’s storms left standing water and downed some limbs and trees. The remnants of Hurricane Ida didn’t help their cleanup efforts, making the grounds wet and hard to move around.

However, Rourke says this weekend’s forecasted nice weather will help them out.

“We’ll luckily have some pretty weather here the next couple of days, so things will dry out pretty quick, and things tend to dry out here at the park quick,” Rourke said.

She says the timing means they’ve had to jump on cleanup efforts.

“Labor Day weekend, which is, of course, historically a busy weekend for us, so it’s just been everybody working hard to get everything ready to go and everything straightened out for the campers,” she said.

The park took to Facebook to say that no early check-ins will be allowed for this weekend. On top of that, they wrote they’ll exercise flexibility with campers who may need to cancel their plans because of flood or storm damage.

Their internet and phone service is still down, so should you have any questions, email camping@co.augusta.va.us.

