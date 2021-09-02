Low humidity but next cold front late weekend

THURSDAY: A refreshing day with (finally) lower humidity. Lots of sunshine for the entire day and very comfortable. It’s still going to be rather breezy through the day with a cloud or two this afternoon, but otherwise abundant sunshine.

Highs today in the mid to upper 70s! With low humidity, it is feeling like an early taste of Fall. A few creeks and rivers are still a bit high, so be mindful, especially in spots that swell after heavy rainfall, but waters are receding today.

Temperatures cooling quickly into the evening, still in the 70s before sunset. Very refreshing. A pleasant night with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s for our West Virginia locations. Low to mid 50s for the Valley however some county spots that are low, at the base of any terrain will be in the upper 40s. ! The winds will also gradually settle down after sunset tonight, so typically lower valleys and baselines of mountains will pool the cooler air.

FRIDAY: A fantastic Friday with plenty of sunshine to start the day with temperatures in the 60s. Another beautiful day with a few passing clouds, warm but comfortable. Highs in the mid to upper 70s, which is below average for this time of year. This will make for a great night for Friday football plans or hitting the Shenandoah Fair! Temperatures in the 70s into the early evening before cooling into the 60s after sunset.

Overnight lows in the low to mid 50s with clear skies.

SATURDAY: A pleasant start to Labor Day weekend with temperatures starting out in the 60s. Mostly sunny for today with a few clouds late day. Still very comfortable with highs in the upper 70s to around 80. A great day for outdoor activities. Some clouds move in for the afternoon but still a warm and pleasant day.

A beautiful and refreshing evening with temperatures in the 70s and more clouds moving in. This will help to keep temperatures up. Pleasant again overnight with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 50s with a few spots holding around 60 in the Valley.

SUNDAY: Another comfortable morning with temperatures rising into the 70s. More clouds than sun today as a very weak cold front pushes through the area. Most areas will stay dry today but there will be an isolated shower. Best chance would be our West Virginia locations and across the Alleghenies. Slightly warmer as humidity increases with the front but it will not be oppressive. Still quite pleasant for the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight, partly to mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

LABOR DAY: Even though a cold front will have pushed through on Sunday, our temperatures won’t change much for your Labor Day. The front will, however, clear things out, and we’ll have another sunny day ahead. We’ll start the day with temperatures rising into the 70s for the morning. For the afternoon, sunny with a few passing clouds, warm, and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and low humidity. This will set the stage for a great day for outdoor celebrations. Evening temperatures will roll back fairly quickly, and overnight, we’ll see lows drop back into the mid to upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Pleasant in the morning with temperatures starting in the 60s. A warm day ahead. Temperatures will creep up a bit as we’ll get more flow out of the southwest today. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Still a pleasant day. Overnight, mild with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: A comfortable morning with temperatures rising into the 70s. A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon and warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

