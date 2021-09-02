Pleasant days ahead

THURSDAY: A refreshing day with (finally) lower humidity. Lots of sunshine for the entire day and very comfortable. It’s still going to be rather breezy through the day with a cloud or two this afternoon, but otherwise abundant sunshine.

Highs today in the mid to upper 70s! With low humidity, this is going to feel like a fantastic day. Generally speaking, once a tropical system moves through, skies tend to be stunningly clear and blue, so this will make for a great afternoon for spending some time outside with a break from the heat we’ve seen lately. A few creeks and rivers are still rising somewhat today, so be mindful, especially in spots that swell after heavy rainfall.

Temperatures cooling quickly into the evening. Overall dropping into the 60s and staying clear. Very refreshing. A pleasant night with overnight lows in the low to mid 50s. A few spots in West Virginia may even hit the upper 40s! The winds will also gradually settle down after sunset tonight, so typically lower valleys and baselines of mountains will pool the cooler air.

FRIDAY: A fantastic Friday with plenty of sunshine to start the day with temperatures in the 60s. Another beautiful day with a few passing clouds, warm but comfortable. Highs in the mid to upper 70s, which is below average for this time of year. This will make for a great night for Friday football plans or hitting the Shenandoah Fair! Temperatures in the 70s into the early evening.

Overnight lows in the low to mid 50s with clear skies.

SATURDAY: A pleasant start to Labor Day weekend with temperatures starting out in the 60s. Mostly sunny for today with a few clouds late day. Still very comfortable with highs in the upper 70s to around 80. A great day for outdoor activities.

A beautiful and refreshing evening with temperatures in the 70s and some clouds around the area. Pleasant again overnight with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s to low 60s.

SUNDAY: Another comfortable morning with temperatures rising into the 70s. More clouds than sun today as a very weak cold front pushes through the area. Most areas will stay dry today, but we’ll keep an eye on things as we get closer. If anything maybe an isolated shower, mostly likely contained to West Virginia locations across the Alleghenies. But again, we’ll watch for any changes in the coming days. A touch warmer today, but still quite pleasant for the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight, partly to mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

LABOR DAY: Even though a cold front will have pushed through on Sunday, our temperatures won’t change much for your Labor Day. The front will, however, clear things out, and we’ll have another sunny day ahead. We’ll start the day with temperatures rising into the 70s for the morning. For the afternoon, sunny with a few passing clouds, warm, and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and low humidity. This will set the stage for a great day for outdoor celebrations. Evening temperatures will roll back fairly quickly, and overnight, we’ll see lows drop back into the mid to upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Pleasant in the morning with temperatures starting in the 60s. A warm day ahead. Temperatures will creep up a bit as we’ll get more flow out of the southwest today. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Still a pleasant day. Overnight, mild with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: A comfortable morning with temperatures rising into the 70s. A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon and warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

