Several inches of rain leads to flash flooding & mudslides in a small Virginia community

A devastating situation in the small community of Hurley, Virginia after heavy rain on Monday.

The Buchanan County sheriff’s office reported earlier four people were unaccounted for. They announced Tuesday evening officials had reduced the number to one. Rescue teams searched the area Tuesday morning but those efforts have been suspended.

Officials had said they were worried about an elderly woman among the missing. Nearly two dozen homes were ripped from their own foundation. One fatality has now been confirmed.

Some drone images from the Sky 5 Drone of the flood damage along Guesses Fork Road in Hurley. pic.twitter.com/OG9J1Lkl8z — Ricky Matthews (@WCYB_Ricky) September 1, 2021

According to the Buchanan sheriff’s office, one fatality has now been confirmed as of Wednesday. According to their facebook page, “Officials are estimating at least 30 days for power to be restored, and estimated 1 year for public water to be restored.”

Law enforcement is asking for people to avoid this area as the cleanup continues.

Total destruction. This house next to the Dollar General is full of mud and debris following the flooding in Hurley. pic.twitter.com/UmTY3bYHvP — Ricky Matthews (@WCYB_Ricky) September 1, 2021

This area of southwest Virginia, close to the Kentucky border ended up with about 6-8″ of rain which led to incredible flash flooding and mudslides on Monday. Some rainfall estimates even put rainfall at nearly 10″. The rain started in the early morning hours on Monday and continued with heavy, torrential rain and ending shortly after noon. Here’s a look at the radar from Monday. Hurley is north of Grundy, VA right on the Kentucky line.

This was associated with the remnants of Ida but was just ahead of the main batch of rain from Ida which came in on Tuesday and early Wednesday. No additional damage was reported from the rain Tuesday and Wednesday.

