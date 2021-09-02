Summary of the remnants of Ida through our area & rainfall numbers

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Our area is no stranger to remnant hurricanes and tropical storms. In fact, historically these remnant tropical systems have in some cases led to widespread flooding disasters in our area.

Not all remnant tropical systems are devastating. They can in some cases bring much needed rain to drought stricken areas and for us, that was the main impact with this storms. It still brought a tornado and flooding threat but it also brought much needed widespread rain to the area.

We did have a tornado watch across our Virginia counties on Tuesday night (A watch means conditions are favorable. A warning means the threat is imminent or happening) This did prompt two tornado warnings in our viewing area. There has been no damage reported and no sign of a tornado touching down in our area.

There were two tornadoes confirmed in the Blacksburg area from the same storm

If you’re thinking, “I didn’t get a warning!” That’s ok, you were not in the warning area. You will only get a warning for a tornado, a severe thunderstorm, or flash flooding if you are actually in that warned area. These warnings are meant to only alert those in the actually warning area and not warn for those who are not at risk.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning until 9/01 12:15AM. If you are in the warned area, move into the lowest level of your home away from windows. @WHSVnews pic.twitter.com/ZqMeUw9kBG — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) September 1, 2021

Tropical rain fell across the area from Tuesday night through most of the day Wednesday. Our forecast was for 2-4″ with a few locally higher amounts.

Overall we are pleased with our forecast. There were a few higher amounts and even one report of 6″ between Hinton and Rawley Springs in western Rockingham county. Because of some storms and several intense pockets of rain, the rain is not going to fall evenly and may be different at your location. This is often the case when you have storms and banding as we had. Rain can even range greatly over a small distance which is very common with thunderstorms.

Local rainfall amounts (whsv)

While most of the rain was needed and beneficial it still came with some flooding in intense thunderstorms, flood prone spots and near creeks and the rivers.

Check out some of these reports below:

NEW: The Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office says they have closed a few roads due to flooding. @WHSVnews

-Mooreland Gap Road (Rt. 730) between Rt. 11 & Rt. 830

-Woods Chapel Road (Rt. 826) between Rt. 620 & Rt. 730

-St. Davids Church Road (Rt. 769) between Rt. 777 & Rt. 776 — Isabella Marcellino (@WHSV_Isabella) September 1, 2021

Speaking with crews from public works on Suter St in Harrisonburg. They say right now they are trying to fish out a inflatable pool that’s stuck in a storm drain. @WHSVnews pic.twitter.com/VaIGGeuyhH — John Hood (@WHSV_John) September 1, 2021

The storm did also take down a few trees in West Augusta and in Linville. Only a few power outages were reported.

We will not be able to see the full effects of this rain on the drought until next Thursday, September 9th. This is because the cut off for each week is on Tuesdays at 8 a.m.

As always we appreciate your photos, videos and reports. We just ask that you make sure you are safe while taking photos or videos.

