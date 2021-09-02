Advertisement

Unprecedented flooding hits New York City and others in the Northeast

By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
The remnants of Ida not only impacted our area but other parts of the Northeast. Ida caused deadly flooding in highly populated areas such as New York City.

Historic flooding occurred last night across Eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Connecticut, and New York. Some areas recorded nearly ten inches of rain. Water rose high enough to partially submerge cars in the burrows of New York City and in Newark, New Jersey. Flash flooding made Manhattan streets look like a river.

Many had to abandon their cars to reach safety due to roads being extremely flooded. “We have too many areas where the flooding has gotten so bad that cars are stuck, we have bodies underwater. We are now retrieving bodies,” said Hector Lora, mayor of Passaic, New Jersey.

So far the death toll from flooding on Wednesday is at least 29 with that number still rising. Compare that to Louisiana, where only 6 people have died. Ida demonstrated Wednesday that tropical storms are still dangerous far away from landfall.

6-10 inches of rain fell across parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut...
6-10 inches of rain fell across parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut Wednesday.(WHSV)

Ringoes, New Jersey ended up with 9.73 inches of rainfall. Parts of northeast New Jersey saw 6 to 9 inches of rain. Manhattan recorded just over 7 inches. Flooding wasn’t the only problem Wednesday as several tornadoes touched down as well.

