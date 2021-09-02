VCU to consider withdrawing students who don’t meet new vaccine requirement

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU is preparing to get tough on students who returned to campus unvaccinated, despite a new requirement that students have to be vaccinated.

The school says about 750 students have yet to report that they’ve been vaccinated against COVID.

About 300 of those students are taking courses remotely, so they won’t have a need to report to campus.

As for the rest, VCU leaders said Wednesday that they continue to reach out to those who are not in compliance and will consider withdrawing students who don’t meet the new requirement.

About 97 percent of the student body at VCU is vaccinated.

