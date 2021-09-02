Wednesday’s weather impacts parks, homes in the Friendly City

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rain in the Friendly City Wednesday resulted in a few closures of roads and parks.

Brian Mancini, Acting Director of the Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation Department, said crews were out and about Wednesday watching for flooding in the city’s parks.

Mancini said while most of the flooding was minor, they have closed a few parks for the time being as a precaution.

He said Westover Pool had some minor flooding so they decided to close the pool.

The Smithland Road Dog Park also had some standing water accumulating at the bottom of the two dog parks so they closed it too.

“Just some minor things that we’re seeing that right now they kind of teeter on a nuisance, so we decided to go ahead and close them just to keep everybody safe today,” Mancini said.

He said they will see how the ground is drying on Thursday and hopefully, the closures will be brief.

He added that they look to have the dog park open by Friday morning.

The Harrisonburg Fire Department was also monitoring the city Wednesday.

Fire Chief Matthew Tobia said crews responded to six incidents including two water removals, one tree down, one evacuation on Jefferson Street, and two investigations.

Tobia said all evacuated persons are back in their homes.

Rocking R Ace Hardware in Harrisonburg saw a few flood-related purchases during the day Wednesday.

Assistant Manager Dustin Wilkins said they saw an uptick in people getting sump pumps, which can pump water out of your home along with a few sandbags.

“I know a few people that have had the flooding and I have seen sump pumps have gone out, mainly because they stopped working or they didn’t think they were going to need it and they ended up needing it,” Wilkins said.

Wilkins said they stocked up on items like gas cans and bottled water before the storm, but they didn’t seem to need them.

