Advertisement

First doses of COVID vaccines increase in Central Shenandoah Health District, one age group lagging behind

Syringes await COVID vaccinations at a clinic.
Syringes await COVID vaccinations at a clinic.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - More first doses of COVID-19 vaccines are going into arms around parts of the Shenandoah Valley.

Jordi Shelton, with the Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD), said the recent FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine may be pushing some on the fence to roll up their sleeve, but because the delta variant is more transmissible, more people are being impacted by the virus.

“The chances of you knowing someone in your community or family that has been severely affected is higher and unfortunately, that is sometimes what it takes for someone to want to get their vaccine,” she said.

As of Sept. 2, about 53% of the CSHD total population has received at least one dose and 48.4% of the total population is fully vaccinated.

61.7% of the adult population has received at least one dose, and 56.5% of adults are fully vaccinated.

“We’re getting there. It’s been a slow but steady climb,” Shelton said.

But she added that one demographic continues to lag behind.

“Our 18 to 35 year age group is the one that we’re kind of struggling to see, which is unfortunate because that’s who we’re seeing start to get more sick,” Shelton said. “I think younger folks might think that they have just more of a natural immunity to the virus because they’re young and they’re healthy, but that’s not necessarily always the case.”

Shelton said local transmission, cases, hospitalizations, and spread of the delta variant are all going up. She reminds people to mask up or stay home if they are unvaccinated this Labor Day Weekend.

The CSHD is offering free COVID-19 testing for those with symptoms or close contacts of known exposures, including those who are fully vaccinated on Friday, Sept. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Augusta County Government Center. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VSP continues to investigate the crash.
Community rallies behind brothers killed in fatal crash
Hurricane Ida tracks through the Mid-Atlantic
Ida remnants moving out of our area
Doolan is known to have contacts throughout Virginia, but his home is in Shenandoah County.
Shenandoah Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for wanted man
Luke Hewitt with his pumpkin Sugar Momma
Valley man hopes to beat state record of largest pumpkin
Flooding in Timberville
Summary of the remnants of Ida through our area & rainfall numbers

Latest News

Implants are silicone based and filled with a gel made from more silicone or saline.
Special Report: Troubles with Breast Implant Illness
Valley student back at school last year.
Schools in the Valley continue to battle COVID-19
At-home COVID-19 tests.
Finding an at-home COVID-19 test can be difficult
Eastern Mennonite University
EMU’s counseling program receives $1.01 million grant continuation to increase mental healthcare services