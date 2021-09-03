Area police gear up for busy Labor Day weekend

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Across Virginia, police will participate in the crash awareness reduction effort program over Labor Day weekend.

Police plan to conduct checkpoints in an effort to reduce DUI involved crashes.

In Harrisonburg, it’s all hands on deck for police as they gear up for a busy weekend of their own with events downtown and a football game at James Madison University.

“We have the Labor Day weekend, we also have a lot of events downtown, JMU has events going on this weekend,” said Lt. Pete Ritchie of HPD. “So we do have extra patrols, not only for DUI enforcement, but just for the general public safety of the citizens and the guests of Harrisonburg.”

The events include the Best Weekend Ever event in downtown Harrisonburg, the JMU class of 2020 graduation and the season’s first JMU football game. HPD will be on the look out for drunk drivers throughout all of the events.

“We do have increased patrols especially DUI patrols this weekend, through our drive sober or get pulled over campaign which is a grant through the DMV, we get more officers out on the street to look for these things and to look for these behaviors,” said Lt. Ritchie.

Ritchie noted how Harrisonburg police officers have had an increase in DUI investigations as of late.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.