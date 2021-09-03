H.S. Volleyball Scoreboard: Thursday, September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school volleyball scores from Thursday, September 2.
H.S. Volleyball Scores - September 2
Rockbridge County 3, Fort Defiance 1
Turner Ashby 3, Monticello 0
East Rockingham 3, Clarke County 0
Staunton 3, Broadway 2
William Monroe 3, Spotswood 1
Moorefield 3, Strasburg 0
Rappahannock County 3, Mountain View 0
Central 3, Luray 2
Buffalo Gap 3, Bath County 0
Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.