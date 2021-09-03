Advertisement

H.S. Volleyball Scoreboard: Thursday, September 2

High school volleyball scores from Thursday, September 2.
By TJ Eck
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school volleyball scores from Thursday, September 2.

H.S. Volleyball Scores - September 2

Rockbridge County 3, Fort Defiance 1

Turner Ashby 3, Monticello 0

East Rockingham 3, Clarke County 0

Staunton 3, Broadway 2

William Monroe 3, Spotswood 1

Moorefield 3, Strasburg 0

Rappahannock County 3, Mountain View 0

Central 3, Luray 2

Buffalo Gap 3, Bath County 0

