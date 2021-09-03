JMU Sports Roundup: Thursday, September 2

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from JMU sporting events on Thursday, September 2.

JMU women’s soccer falls to Virginia Tech

The James Madison women’s soccer team lost to Virginia Tech, 3-2, at Sentara Park Thursday evening. Emily Gray recorded a hat-trick for the Hokies while Lexi Vanderlinden scored both of JMU’s goals.

The Dukes fall to 1-3 overall. JMU is scheduled to host No. 3 Virginia Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m.

