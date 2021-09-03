Advertisement

JMU Sports Roundup: Thursday, September 2

Results from JMU sporting events on Thursday, September 2. (Photo: FloSports/JMU)
Results from JMU sporting events on Thursday, September 2. (Photo: FloSports/JMU)(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from JMU sporting events on Thursday, September 2.

JMU women’s soccer falls to Virginia Tech

The James Madison women’s soccer team lost to Virginia Tech, 3-2, at Sentara Park Thursday evening. Emily Gray recorded a hat-trick for the Hokies while Lexi Vanderlinden scored both of JMU’s goals.

The Dukes fall to 1-3 overall. JMU is scheduled to host No. 3 Virginia Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VSP continues to investigate the crash.
Community rallies behind brothers killed in fatal crash
Hurricane Ida tracks through the Mid-Atlantic
Ida remnants moving out of our area
Doolan is known to have contacts throughout Virginia, but his home is in Shenandoah County.
Shenandoah Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for wanted man
Luke Hewitt with his pumpkin Sugar Momma
Valley man hopes to beat state record of largest pumpkin
Flooding in Timberville
Summary of the remnants of Ida through our area & rainfall numbers

Latest News

High school volleyball scores from Thursday, September 2.
H.S. Volleyball Scoreboard: Thursday, September 2
WHSV EndZone Game of the Week Preview: Luray at Buffalo Gap
WHSV EndZone Game of the Week Preview: Luray at Buffalo Gap
JMU Football Opponent Report: Morehead State
JMU Football Opponent Report: Morehead State
Discussing The Dukes: Week 1 - Morehead State