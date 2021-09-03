Local lawmaker reacts to abortion legislation out of Texas

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Texas’ new legislation putting limits on abortions states a woman can only have one before a heartbeat is detected, which is at about six weeks.

Proponents of the bill said it protects right to life. Opponents said many women don’t know they’re pregnant at six weeks, and they said the legislation contradicts Roe v. Wade.

Delegate John Avoli, the Republican serving Staunton and surrounding areas in Richmond, said abortion should be limited to only some circumstances.

“Abortion for incest, abortion for the life of the mother, abortion for violent rape, I don’t care for it, but I would consider toleration of it,” said Avoli. “Abortion for basically birth control, I think is cruel and not in my liking, I would never support it and I don’t support that.”

However, he said the legislation out of Texas wasn’t anything he’d publicly support or oppose.

“That is their thing. Texas is not Virginia. Virginia is different,” Avoli said.

He said he tends to side with many people in the area.

“We are in an area here where it is Christian and it is people who are committed to pro-life, innocent life, and I lean that way.”

Avoli said abortion-related legislation is worth discussion, but Virginia Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner made their thoughts known on Twitter. They both said they would protect a woman’s right to choose.

“It was a Texas law criminalizing abortion that led to the #RoevWade ruling protecting people’s right to make decisions about their own pregnancies without unnecessary government interference. Now TX wants to return to the days when rights are stripped away. Congress must act,” Kaine tweeted.

“All women should have the right to make their own reproductive health decisions. In the Senate, I am committed to protecting that right,” Warner tweeted.

Avoli reminds people in the Shenandoah Valley to contact local leaders with issues they prioritize.

