Advertisement

Local lawmaker reacts to abortion legislation out of Texas

By Kayla Brooks
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Texas’ new legislation putting limits on abortions states a woman can only have one before a heartbeat is detected, which is at about six weeks.

Proponents of the bill said it protects right to life. Opponents said many women don’t know they’re pregnant at six weeks, and they said the legislation contradicts Roe v. Wade.

View of an ultrasound (CNN)
View of an ultrasound (CNN)(CNN)

Delegate John Avoli, the Republican serving Staunton and surrounding areas in Richmond, said abortion should be limited to only some circumstances.

“Abortion for incest, abortion for the life of the mother, abortion for violent rape, I don’t care for it, but I would consider toleration of it,” said Avoli. “Abortion for basically birth control, I think is cruel and not in my liking, I would never support it and I don’t support that.”

However, he said the legislation out of Texas wasn’t anything he’d publicly support or oppose.

“That is their thing. Texas is not Virginia. Virginia is different,” Avoli said.

He said he tends to side with many people in the area.

“We are in an area here where it is Christian and it is people who are committed to pro-life, innocent life, and I lean that way.”

Avoli said abortion-related legislation is worth discussion, but Virginia Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner made their thoughts known on Twitter. They both said they would protect a woman’s right to choose.

“It was a Texas law criminalizing abortion that led to the #RoevWade ruling protecting people’s right to make decisions about their own pregnancies without unnecessary government interference. Now TX wants to return to the days when rights are stripped away. Congress must act,” Kaine tweeted.

“All women should have the right to make their own reproductive health decisions. In the Senate, I am committed to protecting that right,” Warner tweeted.

Avoli reminds people in the Shenandoah Valley to contact local leaders with issues they prioritize.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doolan is known to have contacts throughout Virginia, but his home is in Shenandoah County.
Shenandoah Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for wanted man
VSP continues to investigate the crash.
Community rallies behind brothers killed in fatal crash
Harrisonburg Police Chief Warner confirms it was a head-on collision.
Harrisonburg police and fire officials respond to crash
Flooding in Timberville
Summary of the remnants of Ida through our area & rainfall numbers
Police were called to the Victorian Square shopping mall on Hull Street Monday afternoon.
Police say fetal remains found in backpack left in dumpster

Latest News

Water customers in Broadway will notice a change on their most recent water bill.
Broadway residents, businesses get water bill credit
Local lawmaker reacts to abortion legislation out of Texas
Valley employers hiring as unemployment benefits expire
Biden moves to declassify documents about Sept. 11 attacks
Biden moves to declassify documents about Sept. 11 attacks
Big Weekend for Downtown Harrisonburg