Valley employers hiring as unemployment benefits expire

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - As pandemic unemployment benefits are set to expire, about 7.5 million people will lose that extra compensation.

“Help Wanted” signs can be seen all over the Shenandoah Valley and many hope this expiration of additional benefits will be the boost they need.

Now hiring sign up at LaborMax in Waynesboro. (WHSV) (WHSV)

“I think that some employers are going to benefit. Others aren’t going to see the increase in people interested in their positions that they would hope for,” said Dean of the College of Business and Professional Studies at Mary Baldwin University Joe Sprangel.

He said the benefits’ expiration will liven up some parts of the job market.

“It will be a hot market for employees, those who want to get employment will need it,” said Sprangel.

However, he said some industries might continue to struggle.

“Where it’s going to be the most difficult will be in jobs like in the restaurant industry or in hospitality where a lot of people are saying that $2 an hour plus tips isn’t working for me anymore,” Sprangel said.

Ultimately, Sprangel said there will be some big changes.

“It’s going to be a very different world moving forward, and what we did a year and half ago isn’t going to work anymore,” said Sprangel.

LaborMax in Waynesboro said they’re ready to help more people, and they’re available to help work through factors that might stand between a person and a paycheck.

They said anxiety is a big reason people don’t enter the workforce, as well as a lack of education or a criminal record. For more information on their services, click here.

