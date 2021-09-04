Broadway residents, businesses get water bill credit

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Water customers in Broadway will notice a change on their most recent water bill.

Town council authorized a credit of up to $750 per bill for each household to help residents and businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you got your bill and notice a minus symbol by your total due, that is a credit and you not need to pay it.

According to a post on the The Town of Broadway’s Facebook page, this credit could cover several billings for some.

