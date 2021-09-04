Advertisement

Broadway residents, businesses get water bill credit

Water customers in Broadway will notice a change on their most recent water bill.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Water customers in Broadway will notice a change on their most recent water bill.

Town council authorized a credit of up to $750 per bill for each household to help residents and businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you got your bill and notice a minus symbol by your total due, that is a credit and you not need to pay it.

According to a post on the The Town of Broadway’s Facebook page, this credit could cover several billings for some.

The water bill that you will receive in the mail today or tomorrow will look quite a bit different than what you're...

Posted by The Town of Broadway, Virginia on Friday, September 3, 2021

