Death toll rises in the Northeast after Ida’s furry

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -The remnants of hurricane ida dumped flooding rain, spawned tornadoes across the northeast and caused dozens of deaths.

As of Friday evening, in the Northeast at least 49 deaths have been attributed to the storm. Overall, there have been at least 63 deaths across eight U.S. states related to Ida.

A rising death toll after the remnants of hurricane Ida hammered the northeast with historic flooding and record-breaking rain.

The deadliest tropical system in this country in four years.

A monster tornado sliced through Mullica Hill, New Jersey.

More scenes from the EF3 tornado that hit Mullica Hill, NJ. Thank you to the residents who shared their stories with me both on and off camera. Jeanine, Kathy, and Ashley and Troy — grateful for your time today. pic.twitter.com/y7gd1pXu8N — Jen Carfagno (@JenCarfagno) September 3, 2021

According to the National Weather Service that was an EF-3, with 150 mile an hour winds. The tornado county from Hurricane Ida up to 21. Storm surveys from NWS continue.

Thus far 21 tornadoes have been confirmed from Hurricane Ida.

By intensity...1 EF-3s, 3 EF-2s, 7 EF-1s and 10 EF-0s. By state...

Alabama - 7

Pennsylvania - 5

New Jersey - 3

Maryland - 3

Virginia - 2

Mississippi - 1

Massachusetts - 1 pic.twitter.com/AcfHLQ2ti3 — NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) September 3, 2021

One of those tornadoes in Annapolis, Maryland. The National Weather Service confirming that tornado as an EF-2 with winds of 125mph. A lot of damage in a very populated area on Wednesday afternoon.

Preliminary damage survey results from the Annapolis tornado. pic.twitter.com/DV2hgORzya — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) September 2, 2021

Surveillance video showing powerful flash flooding destroying a basement wall. In Rahway, New Jersey, a doorbell camera capturing a home explosion suspected to be from natural gas. The neighborhood had already been evacuated.

“We have lost a son, we have lost a sister. I cannot comprehend.” At least eleven deaths in New York City tied to basement and cellar apartments.

Tonight, officials revealing five of the six apartments where those deaths occurred were illegally converted units.

In downtown Philadelphia on Friday they were still pumping water out of the vine street expressway.

In horsham, Pennsylvania every power line along this street and many others is down.

Rainfall across the Northeast ranged from 6-10″.

Central Park in New York City recorded 3.15″ of rain in one hour. That’s as much as some areas in the Shenandoah Valley picked up in 12 hours.

Here's an updated look at Ida rainfall totals. Many locations in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast set daily records and some had their top-10 wettest days on record. Our latest storm summary has the full list of rainfall reports from Ida. https://t.co/Q6hWIndkju pic.twitter.com/JRWZOkgGCe — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) September 2, 2021

Here is a look at the storm reports from Saturday evening (08/28/21) through today (09/03/2021).



Most, if not all of these reports are from #Ida. Ida has made a significant impact on the eastern United States from landfall in Louisiana through the Northeast states. pic.twitter.com/vKEsSTWNMG — RadarOmega (@RadarOmega) September 4, 2021

