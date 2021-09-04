Advertisement

Department of Forestry looking for 12 acorn species, nuts for plant nursery in Augusta County

The Virginia Department of Forestry is asking the public to collect and donate 12 species of...
The Virginia Department of Forestry is asking the public to collect and donate 12 species of acorns and nuts for the state nursery located in Augusta County.(Pixabay)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Forestry is asking the public to collect and donate 12 species of acorns and nuts for the state nursery located in Augusta County.

The seeds will produce next year’s hardwood seedling crop. Those seedling crops will be sold to the state’s forestland owners. Availability could change annually because certain nuts are hard to find. For example, one species of tree in a region may produce minimal acorns, while others are abundant with “acorns hanging like bunches of grapes,” says Assistant Forestry Center Manager Josh McLaughlin.

Here’s what you should do when collecting nuts and acorns:

  • Place the nuts in a breathable sack or bag (no plastic).
  • Minimize debris in the bag (e.g. leaves, sticks, gravel).
  • On the bag, please label the species and date of collection.

Once the nuts are collected, place them in a cool area (like a fridge or basement) until you are ready to drop them off at a VDOF office. Nuts must be delivered to a VDOF office by Oct. 15, 2021.

The species the tree nursery needs this year are:

  • Black oak
  • Black walnut
  • Chinese chestnut
  • Chestnut oak
  • Live oak
  • Northern red oak
  • Pin oak
  • Southern red oak
  • Swamp chestnut oak
  • Swamp white oak
  • White oak
  • Willow oak

For more information, click here or call the Augusta Forestry Center at 540-363-7000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Candi Jo Royer was last seen on Aug. 24.
Waynesboro woman reported missing
People speaking during an Augusta County School Board meeting at the Government Center in Verona.
Some in Augusta County oppose school mask mandates as COVID-19 cases surge
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise to 778,167 from last Friday
Best.Weekend.Ever. in downtown Harrisonburg.
“Something for everyone” | Best.Weekend.Ever. in downtown Harrisonburg
With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise in the valley Sentara RMH says it has seen a consistent...
Sentara RMH experiencing increase in COVID hospitalizations

Latest News

Bridgewater College football
Bridgewater College football wins home opener
The Best. Weekend. Ever. event was booming on Saturday in downtown Harrisonburg with it’s all...
Downtown Harrisonburg celebrates Best. Weekend. Ever.
Following Hurricane Ida people across the country have been reminded of the growing need for...
Longtime Valley insurance agent stresses importance of flood insurance
The Prince William County Police Department issued a news release on Saturday saying that the...
Suspect caught after 2 shot after Virginia football game