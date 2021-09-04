Downtown Harrisonburg celebrates Best. Weekend. Ever.

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Best. Weekend. Ever. event was booming on Saturday in downtown Harrisonburg, with its festival filled with food, music, and activities. The event got Harrisonburg residents and visitors outside in a more normal setting to celebrate the community.

Many of downtown’s business were part of the festival, which helped drive new customers to them after over a year in the pandemic.

“I think it’s giving all the businesses downtown some great exposure and some great business for the day so with a lot of the people that are down here experiencing this, we hope they come back next Saturday and the Saturday after that,” said Lisa Roeschley, owner of Shirley’s Gourmet Popcorn Company.

The festival’s Sip and Stroll event allowed people over 21 to purchase an alcoholic beverage and carry it with them as they walked around three designated sections of downtown, this gave businesses a chance to connect with new customers.

“Just excited to kind of broaden our reach and show what we’re about, you know, we’ve invested in Harrisonburg and so we’re excited to continue to do that and kind of show people what we have going on here,” said Zach Carlson. Carlson and his wife Amberlee own and operate Sage Bird Ciderworks.

Business owners say, they were excited to coordinate with each other and the city to help bring the community together for the celebration.

“It’s really great for our downtown to be able to collaborate with restaurants and bars and have drinks and be able to wander and sip and shop,” said Andrea Estep, owner of Charlee Rose Boutique. “It’s just something that I feel like we can do to celebrate all of our small businesses and our community as well.”

“It’s an exciting opportunity to really bring together downtown, there’s very much a communal vibe to Harrisonburg and I think this is just going to continue to grow that,” said Zach Carlson.

Businesses were excited to see so many people enjoying all downtown Harrisonburg has to offer.

“I was telling one of my neighbors over here I was almost a little bit emotional to just be able to see all the smiling faces, people walking down enjoying themselves, enjoying the weather and the event that’s going on,” said Lisa Roeschley.

In addition to the many businesses participating there were also charities and non-profits collecting donations and raising awareness for a number of causes, including Love Thy Neighbor, which was out collecting donations for the homeless and for veterans in need.

“I’m just hoping everybody has a fun day today, because I am, I love to see people, whether they donate or not it’s just being out here again and being with everybody, that’s why we call it a community,” said Bernadette Moreno-Krause who was out collecting donations for Love Thy Neighbor.

The festival had something for everyone, including arts and crafts stations, a number of outdoor activities and a kid’s zone. The celebration concluded with a fireworks show on Saturday night.

