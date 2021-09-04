Advertisement

JMU class of 2020 recognized at in-person commencement ceremony

James Madison University's 2020 commencement ceremony.
James Madison University's 2020 commencement ceremony.(WHSV)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A sea of purple caps and gowns filled the Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg to finally celebrate the James Madison University Class of 2020.

Students had the opportunity to walk across the stage and have an in-person commencement ceremony after the original ceremony was called off due to the pandemic.

All graduates and guests were required to wear face masks at the 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. commencement ceremonies.

More than 4,000 members of the campus community graduated in 2020. 780 received master’s degrees and 45 received a doctorate.

“You are an amazing class with the opportunity to make an impact on the world. You’ve learned valued lessons and will emerge better and stronger because of that experience,” JMU President Jonathan Alger said during the ceremony.

The top three most popular undergraduate majors were health sciences, nursing, and psychology. Education, accounting, and physician assistant studies were the top three programs.

