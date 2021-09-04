“Something for everyone” | Best.Weekend.Ever. in downtown Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - If you do not have plans for Labor Day Weekend, downtown Harrisonburg has you covered. A big event is happening all weekend called Best.Weekend.Ever.

Organizers with the Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance (HDR) said there is something all ages can enjoy at the Best.Weekend.Ever. Activities, music, food, and drinks will be across the entire downtown scene.

“Saturday is going to be our main event where we’re going to have a community festival, which is going to be one of the biggest ones we’ve had because it’s going to be spread through the entire downtown,” Andrea Dono, the Executive Director of the HDR, said.

For families, there is a Kid’s Zone, arts and crafts, and free admission to the Explore More Discovery Museum from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“There’s going to be stilt walkers, caricature drawers, face painters. There’s going to be live music in several spots around downtown, tons of kids’ activities” Dono said. “We’re going to have make and take, local arts featured as well. There’s truly going to be a little bit of something for everyone.”

Dono said there will not be many food trucks and vendors.

“But we will encourage people to participate in the sidewalk sales, to get take out or dine in at restaurants,” Dono said.

For those 21 and older, take note of 3 zones across downtown. There you can buy an alcoholic beverage, then “Sip and Stroll” around downtown. Enjoy the drink within the zone you bought it in and finish it before you leave that zone.

Best.Weekend.Ever. Zone Map (Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance)

“People really liked the idea that can get out there and just wander around and not be corralled into a small beer garden where they are shoulder to shoulder with somebody,” Dono said. “They want to have that social distancing, but still come together as a community so this is just a way we can try it out.”

Within those three zones, 20 businesses are participating in the Sip and Stroll: Billy Jack’s, Beyond, Capital Ale House, Clementine, Cuban Burger, Dukes Bar and Grill, Finnigan’s Cove, Golden Pony, Jack Brown’s, Magnolia’s, Magpie Diner, Mashita, Pale Fire, PULP, Restless Moons, Rocktown Kitchen, Ruby’s Arcade, Sage Bird Ciderworks, The Friendly Fermenter, and Three Notch’d.

“We’re gonna have four different styles of beer getting served from the Jack Browns patio. Where the Billy Jack’s patio is we’re going to have cocktails that we’ll be pouring out of kegs. We’re going to have a bunch of high-top tables set up out here on Main Street,” Aaron Ludwig, the owner of Billy Jack’s and Jack Brown’s, said.

Activities start as early as 8 a.m. on Saturday and continue all day with a fireworks show at 8:30 p.m.

For everything you need to know about Best.Weekend.Ever. click here.

It's almost here! Best.Weekend.Ever. is Labor Day Weekend all across downtown Harrisonburg. There will be things to do... Posted by Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance on Thursday, September 2, 2021

