Waynesboro woman reported missing

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen at her Waynesboro home on Aug. 24, 2021, but was just reported to the sheriff’s office on Sept. 3.

Candi Jo Royer, 41, of Waynesboro could possibly be in the company of Travis Ryan Brown of Waynesboro.

Royer is described as having blonde hair, green eyes. She is 5′5″ and 150 lbs.

If anyone has any information about this missing person, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.