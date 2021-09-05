Advertisement

Bridgewater College football wins home opener

Bridgewater College football
Bridgewater College football(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater College opened its season with a 31-7 win over Gettysburg.

This was the first victory for Eagles head coach Scott Lemn, who recently took over the program. Lemn posted a standout career as a player for James Madison University, where he was named first-team All-American in 2008. After serving as an assistant for the Eagles for 11 years, Lemn took the helm of the program as the team faced Gettysburg to kick off the 2021 fall season.

In the first quarter, freshman Jackson Hendren put the Eagles on the board with a 33-yard field goal. The Eagles kept the momentum and dominated the Bullets in the third and fourth quarters. Freshman Freddie Watkins caught a 60-yard pass from Matt Lawton to give the Eagles a 24-7 advantage. Demetreus Jalepes added to the lead with a 6-yard run.

Bridgewater found success on offense with quarterback Matt Lawton, who notched 9 first downs from passing. Lawton completed 21 out of 33 passes for 264 yards, with 2 touchdowns and no picks. The Eagles gained more than double the average yardage per play compared to the Bullets.

The Eagles are back in action next Saturday against Southern Virginia in Buena Vista.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Candi Jo Royer was last seen on Aug. 24.
Waynesboro woman reported missing
People speaking during an Augusta County School Board meeting at the Government Center in Verona.
Some in Augusta County oppose school mask mandates as COVID-19 cases surge
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise to 778,167 from last Friday
Best.Weekend.Ever. in downtown Harrisonburg.
“Something for everyone” | Best.Weekend.Ever. in downtown Harrisonburg
With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise in the valley Sentara RMH says it has seen a consistent...
Sentara RMH experiencing increase in COVID hospitalizations

Latest News

WHSV EndZone: Beyond the Huddle - Ethan Mitchell (East Rockingham)
WHSV EndZone: Beyond the Huddle - Ethan Mitchell (East Rockingham)
Vote for which high school football play you think is the best from Week 2 of the 2021 season.
WHSV EndZone - Top 3 Nominees: Week 2
WHSV EndZone - Top 3 Nominees: Week 2
WHSV EndZone - Top 3 Nominees: Week 2
East Hardy travelled to Clay-Battelle Friday night.
WHSV Endzone Week 2: East Hardy vs. Clay-Battelle