Bridgewater College football wins home opener

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater College opened its season with a 31-7 win over Gettysburg.

This was the first victory for Eagles head coach Scott Lemn, who recently took over the program. Lemn posted a standout career as a player for James Madison University, where he was named first-team All-American in 2008. After serving as an assistant for the Eagles for 11 years, Lemn took the helm of the program as the team faced Gettysburg to kick off the 2021 fall season.

In the first quarter, freshman Jackson Hendren put the Eagles on the board with a 33-yard field goal. The Eagles kept the momentum and dominated the Bullets in the third and fourth quarters. Freshman Freddie Watkins caught a 60-yard pass from Matt Lawton to give the Eagles a 24-7 advantage. Demetreus Jalepes added to the lead with a 6-yard run.

Bridgewater found success on offense with quarterback Matt Lawton, who notched 9 first downs from passing. Lawton completed 21 out of 33 passes for 264 yards, with 2 touchdowns and no picks. The Eagles gained more than double the average yardage per play compared to the Bullets.

The Eagles are back in action next Saturday against Southern Virginia in Buena Vista.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.