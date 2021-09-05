Advertisement

The Free Book Bus looks for volunteers and donations

The Free Book Bus
The Free Book Bus(WVIR)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 8:48 PM EDT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Free Book Bus, a non-profit organization that makes stops in Central Virginia to make books accessible for all children, is looking for volunteers and donations.

The way the Free Book Bus operates lets parents and kids come onto the bus to choose a free book.

“We’ve been very well sustained by community book donations, so those are wonderful. When people give monetary donations, I’m able to buy books that are really hard to find, used... or even new,” said Sharon Stone, executive director of the Free Book Bus.

The donations benefit gas for the vehicle and purchasing books that are not typically donated.

