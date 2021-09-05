Advertisement

Gameday Coverage: No. 2 JMU dominates Morehead State in season opener

The No. 2 James Madison football team defeated Morehead State, 68-10, in the Dukes’ season...
The No. 2 James Madison football team defeated Morehead State, 68-10, in the Dukes’ season opener Saturday night at Bridgeforth Stadium.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The No. 2 James Madison football team defeated Morehead State, 68-10, in the Dukes’ season opener Saturday night at Bridgeforth Stadium.

Sixth-year senior quarterback Cole Johnson led the way for JMU. He completed 19-of-28 passes for 299 yards and threw five touchdowns. Redshirt freshman running back Kaelon Black accounted for 148 total yards while redshirt sophomore running back Latrele Palmer rushed for 98 yards and two touchdowns. JMU gained 688 total yards of offense.

Defensively, the Dukes allowed -57 rushing yards and picked off three passes in an all-around dominant effort.

Jame Madison is scheduled to host Maine next Saturday, September 11. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. at Bridgeforth Stadium.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Candi Jo Royer was last seen on Aug. 24.
Waynesboro woman reported missing
People speaking during an Augusta County School Board meeting at the Government Center in Verona.
Some in Augusta County oppose school mask mandates as COVID-19 cases surge
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise to 778,167 from last Friday
Best.Weekend.Ever. in downtown Harrisonburg.
“Something for everyone” | Best.Weekend.Ever. in downtown Harrisonburg
With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise in the valley Sentara RMH says it has seen a consistent...
Sentara RMH experiencing increase in COVID hospitalizations

Latest News

Bridgewater College football
Bridgewater College football wins home opener
WHSV EndZone: Beyond the Huddle - Ethan Mitchell (East Rockingham)
WHSV EndZone: Beyond the Huddle - Ethan Mitchell (East Rockingham)
Vote for which high school football play you think is the best from Week 2 of the 2021 season.
WHSV EndZone - Top 3 Nominees: Week 2
WHSV EndZone - Top 3 Nominees: Week 2
WHSV EndZone - Top 3 Nominees: Week 2