Gameday Coverage: No. 2 JMU dominates Morehead State in season opener

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The No. 2 James Madison football team defeated Morehead State, 68-10, in the Dukes’ season opener Saturday night at Bridgeforth Stadium.

#JMU head coach Curt Cignetti postgame:



“First half was embarrassing.”



Says the team really played well in the second half. Cignetti says he got after the team in the locker room at halftime. — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) September 5, 2021

Cignetti on injury to All-American tackle Liam Fornadel:



Says the level of concern is very high.



“It didn’t look good.”



Cignetti also says Mike Greene and Percy Agyei-Obese could be back in time for Maine and/or Weber State — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) September 5, 2021

Sixth-year senior quarterback Cole Johnson led the way for JMU. He completed 19-of-28 passes for 299 yards and threw five touchdowns. Redshirt freshman running back Kaelon Black accounted for 148 total yards while redshirt sophomore running back Latrele Palmer rushed for 98 yards and two touchdowns. JMU gained 688 total yards of offense.

Cole Johnson played one his best games in a @JMUFootball uniform Saturday night:



19-for-28, 299 yards, 5 TDshttps://t.co/h2Pc3TDFKl pic.twitter.com/rCsZxBZ1qM — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) September 5, 2021

Defensively, the Dukes allowed -57 rushing yards and picked off three passes in an all-around dominant effort.

Jame Madison is scheduled to host Maine next Saturday, September 11. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. at Bridgeforth Stadium.

