Advertisement

Police: 3 killed, 3 wounded in shooting in DC

Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee, front, speaks after three people were killed and three...
Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee, front, speaks after three people were killed and three others wounded in a Saturday night shooting in Washington, D.C.(Source: WJLA via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - The District of Columbia’s Metropolitan Police Department says three people were killed and three others were wounded Saturday night in a shooting in Northwest Washington.

Information posted on the police department’s Twitter account says the shooting occurred about 7:30 p.m. EDT in the 600 block of Longfellow Street in the Brightwood Park neighborhood.

Police say the injuries of surviving victims treated at area hospitals are not life-threatening.

Police are seeking public assistance in locating a black Honda Accord sedan pictured in a tweet.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Candi Jo Royer was last seen on Aug. 24.
Waynesboro woman reported missing
People speaking during an Augusta County School Board meeting at the Government Center in Verona.
Some in Augusta County oppose school mask mandates as COVID-19 cases surge
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise to 778,167 from last Friday
Best.Weekend.Ever. in downtown Harrisonburg.
“Something for everyone” | Best.Weekend.Ever. in downtown Harrisonburg
With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise in the valley Sentara RMH says it has seen a consistent...
Sentara RMH experiencing increase in COVID hospitalizations

Latest News

DIGITAL EXTRA: TJ's Three Takeaways - Morehead State at JMU (9/4/21)
DIGITAL EXTRA: TJ's Three Takeaways - Morehead State at JMU (9/4/21)
Greg Nazarko, manager of the Bourbon Bandstand bar on Bourbon Street, stands outside the club,...
Energy company: Hurricane Ida restoration could take weeks
Destruction isn't the only thing that occurred, however.
Family coping with loss of father from Ida
Destruction isn't the only thing that occurred, however.
Louisiana family loses father in Hurricane Ida.