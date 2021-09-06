Blue Ridge Free Clinic moves to new location, opens Tuesday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Blue Ridge Free Clinic in Harrisonburg opened its doors this past spring and has been growing ever since.

“We knew the first place was temporary, but we needed to open because the RAM clinic happened in April and we needed there to be a place for those patients to come,” Susan Adamson, Administrative Director of the clinic, said.

Adamson said over the last four months they have had over 300 appointments and have cared for 200 patients, but have outgrown the space.

“We were elbow to elbow and just using paper charts and we had far exceeded the capacity of the 1,000-square foot place,” Adamson said.

The clinic has now moved to a new 2500-square foot space but did not have to go far. The new location sits directly above their old spot, located on the corner of Martin Luther King, Jr. Way and Reservoir Street in Harrisonburg.

In just a matter of days, the carpet was taken out, floors were redone, and painting and renovations were done so the clinic could move in.

The building was also wired so patient records could be moved online.

“For all of that to have happened literally in 10 business days is unheard of, but it is because so many hands came in. So many people came in and worked together,” Adamson said.

The clinic was closed during the move-in process, but Adamson said their care didn’t stop.

“We’ve received several inquiries by email from people that need appointments. Our phones have been ringing,” Adamson said. “We’ve actually stopped during our move and cared for three or four patients who just appeared and needed something urgently while we were carrying boxes and we stopped and did visits just with a piece of paper and were able to help people.”

Now they are ready to open their doors and being seeing the two-week backlog of patients.

Adamson said the community’s support throughout the whole process has kept them going.

“We couldn’t do this without lots of people in the community caring. It’s not just those of us here, a lot of people in the community have made this happen,” Adamson said.

Doors open Tuesday afternoon and the clinic is open Mondays and Thursdays during the day and on Tuesday evenings.

To make an appointment you can call 540-705-0337 or visit the clinic’s website. You can find more information on services offered at the clinic here.

