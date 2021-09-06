Community Spotlight: Collins Center & Child Advocacy Center

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Starting as a grassroots organization about 30 years ago, the now Collins Center has grown over time. They help and connect the community to important resources, in the event of a sexual assault.

“Our mission is to promote healing through compassionate and collaborative services, to all affected by sexual harm,” says Jessica Balac, the Outreach and Prevention Coordinator with the Collins Center & Child Advocacy Center.

The Collins Center meets their mission by offering crisis response, counseling services, community education, and a Child Advocacy Center.

“We provide advocacy and support services throughout that whole process as cases come about, are investigated, and move through our criminal justice system,” says Balac.

The nonprofit works with law enforcement, social services, and other community partners to go through the proper steps of reporting sexual assault or abuse. They then also step in to help with life, after a traumatic event like that.

“And really just the basic, human dignity and needs that we have, just as people journeying through something difficult,” says Balac. “To be able to have that accessible in your community is so important.”

Visit their website, thecollinscenter.org for more information. You can call their Crisis Hotline anytime at 540-434-2272.

