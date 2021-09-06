Golf fundraiser set for HPD Officer injured in friendly fire

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -

Steven Toyota is set to host a golf tournament at Spotswood Country Club to support the Harrisonburg Police Foundation and K9 Officer Bradley Boyce. Boyce who was injured in a friendly fire incident back in March.

“When a tragedy like this takes place, there is a lot of concern both in the law enforcement community and the community that we lie in and that we serve. As a law enforcement agency, we stepped up and we did many things to try and help out Officer Boyce, but the community kept asking how can we help. This golf tournament provides a venue for the community to not only help the cause, but also get something in return,” said Lt. Chris Monahan of the Harrisonburg Police Department.

Officials say Boyce was injured on March 20 when officers responded to a call of an escaped cow running loose and Boyce was struck in the leg.

The Harrisonburg Police Foundation says the event is going to be unlike any other golf tournament you have been to.

“The event is designed so golfers are going to have to interact with law enforcement. They will have to hit wearing body armor on one hole, but reap the benefits if they find the fairway. Since Officer Boyce is a K9 officer, on one of the holes, if they find the fairway with the K9 barking in their backswing, you know what, they reap that reward. So it is golf with a little bit of a twist,” said David Jackson, the Chair of the Harrisonburg Police Foundation.

The police department says Officer Boyce is slowly improving throughout the past 5 to 6 months, but says he still has a long way to go.

The fundraiser is set for October 1st. You can find all the registration information here.

