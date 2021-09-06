Advertisement

Harrisonburg Lowe’s creates memorial for fallen soldiers

The store on Linda Lane has converted one of its veteran parking spots into a memorial for the 13 service members who were killed in Afghanistan August 26.(WHSV)
By Colby Johnson
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Lowe’s has garnered attention on social media this week for a memorial created by one of their employees to honor America’s most recent fallen soldiers.

The store on Linda Lane has converted one of its veteran parking spots into a memorial for the 13 service members who were killed in Afghanistan August 26.

The store has several employees who are veterans, and they say it was important for them to honor the fallen.

“To put something like this tribute together really meant a lot to them, you know we’re talking about brothers and sisters and sons and daughters and I believe a father to be, so this seems like the least that we could do to pay this tribute to them,” said store manager Gary Shanholtz.

The store hopes the memorial will encourage customers to take a pause and remember our country’s fallen heroes as they walk in and out of the store.

“Let’s just slow down and know that these 13 members, they paid the ultimate sacrifice so that we can go on with our lives and we just really appreciate them,” said Shanholtz.

The store also created a fallen comrade table inside the entrance to the store. It’s a military tradition at dining functions to set a place for fallen soldiers.

