Harrisonburg-Rockingham Relay for Life raises $120,000 in return

The Harrisonburg Rockingham Relay for Life event was back in-person on Saturday night at the...
The Harrisonburg Rockingham Relay for Life event was back in-person on Saturday night at the Rockingham County fairgrounds, and despite attendance being lower than in years past the event raised $120,000 for the American Cancer Society.(WHSV)
By Colby Johnson
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Relay for Life event was back in-person on Saturday night at the Rockingham County fairgrounds. Despite attendance being lower than in years past, the event raised $120,000 for the American Cancer Society.

The money will go toward continued cancer research and resources in the battle against cancer. Organizers say they were thrilled to have the fundraiser back in person on Saturday.

“It was really great to see the survivors get to take their lap again this year, last year it was kind of a drive in experience, and the best part about this event is that comradery, that sense of hope and celebration for people that have been through so much,” said Whitney Minnick, Community Development Director for the American Cancer Society.

The American Cancer Society hopes to raise even more money in the coming days. They are partnering with the town of Bridgewater for the Race to the Bottom 5-K event that is taking place on Monday morning.

