Ida: The latest on recovery efforts one week after landfall

(ABC)- There have been at least 68 deaths across eight U.S. states related to Ida, including at least 51 in the Northeast.

According to the Washington post, nearly 1 in 3 Americans live in a county that was hit by a weather disaster this summer. Ida is the latest weather disaster which made landfall in Louisiana and left a path of destruction all the way to the northeast.

One week after Ida came ashore as a category 4 hurricane in Louisiana, more than half a million people are still without power. “We know there are a lot of people out there who are in fact hurting. And we’re going to continue to work hard every single day to bring additional relief and to make progress,” said John Bel Edwards, governor of Louisiana.

Residents waited in long lines for water, ice, food, and fuel. The situation made worse by extreme heat. “Every night it get a little bit warmer, you know, and you try to tough it out without any air. You got to get out. It’s just too tough,” said Marilyn Perkins. The mayor of Grand Isle said recovery will take months. “It looks like a bomb went off. We have no water. We have no electricity. We have no food,” said the mayor of Grand Isle. Some of the hardest hit areas could be without power until the end of September.

The destruction left by the remnants of Hurricane Ida have officials and experts agreeing that infrastructure including roads, sewers and housing in New York and New Jersey must be quickly improved. https://t.co/Zqxg1CCLBV — ABC News (@ABC) September 5, 2021

Ida’s path of destruction stretched all the way to the northeast. In Philadelphia, the Vine Street Expressway finally reopened after crews cleared the flood waters. Nearly 800 bridges across Pennsylvania will need post-flood inspections. New Jersey saw flooding and tornadoes spawned by Ida, and then home and businesses destroyed by fire. Those fires unreachable amid the floodwaters.

President Biden got a first hand look at some of the devastation in Louisiana on Friday. On Tuesday, he will travel to some hard hit areas in New Jersey and New York. “The human toll my friends was tremendous, 1200 homes have been impacted by the storm,” said Governor Hochul of New York. The cost to rebuild and repair the damaged inflicted by Ida is already estimated to be in the tens of billions of dollars.

