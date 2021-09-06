Advertisement

Justice Department will ‘protect’ abortion seekers in Texas

FILE - Abortion rights supporters gather to protest Texas SB 8 in front of Edinburg City Hall...
FILE - Abortion rights supporters gather to protest Texas SB 8 in front of Edinburg City Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Edinburg, Texas.(Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Monday that it will not tolerate violence against anyone who is trying to obtain an abortion in Texas as federal officials explore options to challenge a new state law that bans most abortions.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department would “protect those seeking to obtain or provide reproductive health services” under a federal law known as the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act.

Garland said in a statement that federal prosecutors are still urgently exploring options to challenge the Texas law. He said the Justice Department would enforce the federal law “in order to protect the constitutional rights of women and other persons, including access to an abortion.”

The federal law, commonly known as the FACE Act, prohibits physically obstructing or using the threat of force to intimidate or interfere with a person seeking reproductive health services. The law also prohibits damaging property at abortion clinics and other reproductive health centers.

The new Texas law prohibits abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, usually around six weeks — before some women know they’re pregnant. Courts have blocked other states from imposing similar restrictions, but Texas’ law differs significantly because it leaves enforcement up to private citizens through lawsuits instead of criminal prosecutors.

Justice Department officials have also been in contact with U.S. attorneys in Texas and the FBI field offices in the state to discuss enforcing the federal provisions.

“The department will provide support from federal law enforcement when an abortion clinic or reproductive health center is under attack,” Garland said. “We will not tolerate violence against those seeking to obtain or provide reproductive health services, physical obstruction or property damage in violation of the FACE Act.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Candi Jo Royer was last seen on Aug. 24.
Waynesboro woman reported missing
The Best. Weekend. Ever. event was booming on Saturday in downtown Harrisonburg with it’s all...
Downtown Harrisonburg celebrates Best. Weekend. Ever.
A Georgia mother, currently battling COVID-19, is getting ready to bury her 13-year-old son who...
Mom calls for changes to school policies after losing son to COVID
Destruction isn't the only thing that occurred, however.
Family coping with loss of father from Ida
Willard Scott, longtime weatherman on NBC’s “Today” show, has died at 87.
Willard Scott, weatherman on NBC’s ‘Today’ show, dies at 87

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2021 file photo, armored vehicles are seen in Panjshir Valley, north of...
Taliban say they took Panjshir, last holdout Afghan province
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
6-year-old girl killed in amusement park accident in Colorado
Chadwick Boseman, a Howard University graduate, is being remembered with the fine arts building...
Howard U. renames fine arts college after Chadwick Boseman
A shattered sliding-glass door is seen in a photo shared by Polk County Sheriff's Office of the...
Suspect held without bond in shooting of Florida family