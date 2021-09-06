Advertisement

Labor shortage leaves union workers feeling more emboldened

(FILE)
(FILE)(WJRT)
By Associated Press and Ben Finley and Tom Krisher
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — When negotiations failed to produce a new contract at a Volvo plant in Virginia this spring, its 2,900 workers went on strike.

The company soon dangled what looked like a tempting offer: Pay raises. Signing bonuses. Lower-priced health care.

Yet the workers overwhelmingly rejected the proposal. And then a second one, too. Finally, they approved a third offer that provided even higher raises, plus lump-sum bonuses.

For the union, it was a breakthrough that wouldn’t likely have happened as recently as last year — before the pandemic spawned a worker shortage that’s left some of America’s long-beleaguered union members feeling more confident this Labor Day than they have in years.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Candi Jo Royer was last seen on Aug. 24.
Waynesboro woman reported missing
The Best. Weekend. Ever. event was booming on Saturday in downtown Harrisonburg with it’s all...
Downtown Harrisonburg celebrates Best. Weekend. Ever.
A Georgia mother, currently battling COVID-19, is getting ready to bury her 13-year-old son who...
Mom calls for changes to school policies after losing son to COVID
Destruction isn't the only thing that occurred, however.
Family coping with loss of father from Ida
Zodiacal light and the Milky Way putting on an excellent show in Australia.
Morning Zodiacal light highlights this week up in the sky

Latest News

Last week, the Virginia Supreme Court made a unanimous decision for the statue to be removed.
Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond to be removed Wednesday
Gov. Jim Justice holds a press conference Monday updating the status of the COVID-19 pandemic...
COVID hospitalizations, ICU admissions up, 59 active school outbreaks reported in W.Va.
A woman’s right to choose has now surprisingly become the topic in the race for Virginia...
Labor Day marks final stretch in race for Virginia Governor
International Rescue Committee (FILE)
IRC Charlottesville working to resettle Afghan families