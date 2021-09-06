Advertisement

Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond to be removed Wednesday

Last week, the Virginia Supreme Court made a unanimous decision for the statue to be removed.
Last week, the Virginia Supreme Court made a unanimous decision for the statue to be removed.(Steve Helber | AP)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The statue of Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue in Richmond is scheduled to be removed on Wednesday, Sept. 8.

Last week, the Virginia Supreme Court made a unanimous decision for the statue to be removed.

Gen. Lee statue can be removed, Virginia Supreme Court rules

On Sept. 9 crews will remove the plaques from the base of the monument and will replace a time capsule that is believed to be located at the site. Crews will start installing protective fencing along Monument Avenue and Allen Street on Sept. 7 at 6 p.m., where it will remain there until all items are removed from the site. All vehicles and pedestrians can not be in the area at that time.

For a list of road closures in that area, click here.

The pedestal, which is 40 feet tall, will remain in place for now until a decision is made on what to do with it.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Candi Jo Royer was last seen on Aug. 24.
Waynesboro woman reported missing
The Best. Weekend. Ever. event was booming on Saturday in downtown Harrisonburg with it’s all...
Downtown Harrisonburg celebrates Best. Weekend. Ever.
A Georgia mother, currently battling COVID-19, is getting ready to bury her 13-year-old son who...
Mom calls for changes to school policies after losing son to COVID
Destruction isn't the only thing that occurred, however.
Family coping with loss of father from Ida
Willard Scott, longtime weatherman on NBC’s “Today” show, has died at 87.
Willard Scott, weatherman on NBC’s ‘Today’ show, dies at 87

Latest News

Gov. Jim Justice holds a press conference Monday updating the status of the COVID-19 pandemic...
COVID hospitalizations, ICU admissions up, 59 active school outbreaks reported in W.Va.
A woman’s right to choose has now surprisingly become the topic in the race for Virginia...
Labor Day marks final stretch in race for Virginia Governor
International Rescue Committee (FILE)
IRC Charlottesville working to resettle Afghan families
Virginia sheriff: Counterfeit pills cause 2 fatal overdoses