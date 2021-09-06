Staunton woman uses talents to bring women together and build them up

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A Valley woman is using her passion to bring women together and build them up, and it all started with an Amazon order.

Amanda Shrader is a photographer from Staunton. She is also the creator of The Skirt Project, which is her contribution to the body positivity movement.

When she ordered a floor-length skirt off Amazon, she decided to share how it made her feel with other people.

She said The Skirt Project was borne out of her own journey.

“I’m a plus-size woman. I’ve been that way for a long while, but after my first child, I wasn’t really in love with my postpartum body,” Shrader said.

She started shopping for an outfit for a family photoshoot found a floor-length skirt on Amazon. She said as soon as she tried it on, she was sold.

Then, she bought every color Amazon had and organized a group photoshoot for moms.

She realized, though, “I can reach other women, as well. It’s not just moms; it’s all women in general.”

She said this project isn’t just about feeling pretty; it’s about strength.

“If you can just feel pretty for a couple minutes and have something for yourself and be able to share and be able to experience and connect with another woman, it’s powerful. We are powerful when we come together,” Shrader said.

That’s when she expanded her role from photographer to storyteller: “It’s not for vanity. These sessions are meant to share your story.”

She said she wants to work with all kinds of women.

“It’s just wonderful that no matter your age, race, size, shape or stage of life, you can feel beautiful.”

