Strasburg community mourns loss of Gloria Stickley

STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Strasburg community is mourning the loss of one of its most outgoing residents, Gloria Stickley. She passed away on September 2nd. Many in the town say she played a vital role in maintaining Strasburg’s history.

“We’ll still rely on her guidance from years past and move on but we all have suffered a personal loss,” said Dennis Hupp, President of the Strasburg Museum.

He says the museum was one of Gloria Stickley’s greatest passions. She served as its president for 12 years until 2020. The museum says she was instrumental in helping it grow and preserve the town’s history.

“She had such energy and such enthusiasm for this museum and she always had good ideas. Gloria’s personality was such a winning personality she could just bring people along without being pushy, you just wanted to follow her,” said Hupp.

Before retiring and becoming president of the museum Gloria served as the Library Media Specialist at Toms Brook Elementary and Strasburg High School. She also wrote two books about the town’s history, Strasburg, Virginia: Our History in Post Cards and Legacy: A History of St. Paul Lutheran Church which she co-authored with Rev. William Hall.

‘She was just so fond of this community, she did the post card book, she spent years putting together a post card book that shows parts of Strasburg,” said Gloria’s son Mark Stickley.

Her son says Gloria loved her community, and she touched many people in the town throughout her life.

“Her service is tomorrow and we’re expecting to have the place packed because people just love Gloria, she’s someone who’s personality was much bigger than her stature,” said Rev. Zach Harris, the pastor at St. Paul Lutheran where Gloria was a dedicated member for years.

Rev. Harris says when he first moved to Strasburg, Gloria gave him a tour of the town and helped him get acclimated to the area.

“She always looked at the bright side of things she never had bad things to say about anybody, just a very positive person, always happy to see you, just genuinely happy to see anybody,” said Mark Stickley.

Those who knew her say Gloria’s legacy in the community will live on for years to come.

“Her influence is going to be much bigger than what her life would seem to be, it’s going to be a long lasting influence, lots of people, she just connected with everyone,” said Rev. Harris.

Dennis Hupp shared with WHSV the first thing he thinks of when he remembers Gloria. “That beautiful, wonderful smile that she had every time you would run into her,” said Hupp. “She always made you feel so welcome.”

