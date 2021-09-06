Advertisement

The Summer’s End Celebration returns to Bridgewater

The Summer’s End Celebration has returned to Bridgewater.
The Summer’s End Celebration has returned to Bridgewater.(WHSV)
By Julian Bussells
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - The Summer’s End Celebration has returned to Bridgewater and it is happening from 3 p.m.-9 p.m. Monday at Oakdale Park for its 24th year.

After being cancelled last year due to the pandemic, the town says it is happy to bring it back, along with some perks that Bridgewater residents can enjoy.

“The special thing about the celebration is if you are a town resident, you get to get a free wristband that signifies that you are a town resident, and you get to ride the rides for free,” said Tess Kroy, coordinator of Oakdale Park.

The event also includes nonprofit food vendors, a performance from the South Canal Street band and fireworks starting at 8:30 p.m.

