Sunny days with a mid-week cold front

LABOR DAY: A weak cold front has pushed through our region this morning. Although it wasn’t much of a rain-maker, we are going to get another shot of dry air to start the week. Clouds will decrease through the morning, and we’ll see abundant sunshine for the afternoon with humidity levels dropping. Temperatures this morning rising into the 70s. For our West Virginia locations, we’ll top out in the mid to upper 70s today, while our Shenandoah Valley areas will likely bump into the low 80s as the air is compressed and warmed moving down the mountain slopes.

A terrific evening with only a few passing clouds and temperatures quickly dropping. Clear and refreshing overnight. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Pleasant in the morning with temperatures starting in the 60s. A warm day ahead. High pressure will park right overhead today, which will prevent much in terms of cloud cover as the air sinks. Abundant sunshine all day. It will be warm, but not humid. Highs today near 80 for West Virginia, low to mid 80s for the Valley.

For the evening, really pleasant with temperatures in the 70s. Clear skies will continue for the evening and overnight as temperatures dip into the mid to upper 50s with a few spots near 60.

WEDNESDAY: A comfortable morning with temperatures rising into the 70s. We’re tracking another cold front that will be pushing through from the northwest late in the day today. This will bring some rain today however it will be very spotty. Not much moisture for this front to work with as it crosses our area today -- most of the moisture in the air will be well to our east. Only a very isolated shower or storm late in the day. Quite warm in the afternoon as highs will reach the mid to upper 80s, but the humidity levels will still be fairly low. Overnight, starting fairly cloudy, then clearing by daybreak. Mild. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

THURSDAY: Mild in the morning with temperatures starting in the 60s. Lots of sunshine today behind the cold front and very pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80 with low humidity. A great day to spend some time outside! A pleasant overnight as temperatures fall into the low to mid 50s.

FRIDAY: High pressure will once again build in right overhead today, which will continue to bring us lots of sunshine. Very comfortable to start the day with temperatures rising into the 60s. Pleasant for the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 once again. A bit cooler overnight with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

SATURDAY: As the center of high pressure starts to slide off the coast this weekend, we’ll begin to see temperatures rebound with air flow out of the southwest once again. Cool and crisp to start the day with temperatures in the 60s early. Lots of sunshine for the afternoon. Warm. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. For the night, mild and comfortable. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Another sunny morning with temperatures rising into the 70s. Mostly sunny in the afternoon and warmer. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Low humidity continues today, so still a great day for outdoor plans!

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

